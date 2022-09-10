Plustick Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Comstock Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 55.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 143,791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $808,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.78 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

