Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 276,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

