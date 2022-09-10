Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 3.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,200.16. 40,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

