Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,762,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter Price Performance

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

