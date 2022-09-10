Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $70.16. 6,557,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

