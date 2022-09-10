Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. 13,436,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

