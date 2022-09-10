Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE C traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,714,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

