Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 2,545 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 445.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.