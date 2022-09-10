Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 8,960 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,873. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

