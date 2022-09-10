Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 90,506 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

