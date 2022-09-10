Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 233 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,198. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $173.89.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

