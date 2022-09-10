Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 243 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,504,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NYSE BK traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

