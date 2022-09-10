Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.17. 197,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,852. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

