POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Position Boosted by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,624. The company has a market cap of $772.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

