Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.39

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.39 and traded as low as C$18.76. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 7,522 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 487.50%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

