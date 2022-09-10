Polytrade (TRADE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $686,730.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Polytrade has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $686,730.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (TRADE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

