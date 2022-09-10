PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $405.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $728,574.82 and approximately $405.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

