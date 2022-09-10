Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Power Integrations makes up 3.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.11% of Power Integrations worth $168,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 528,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,711. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

