PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,458.87

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,458.87 ($17.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($17.16), with a volume of 3,625 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,440.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,459.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The firm has a market cap of £609.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71.
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
