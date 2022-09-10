Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 229,190 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $27,556,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 343,680 shares during the last quarter.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 62,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,502. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

