Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

