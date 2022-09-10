Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 450.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,258 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Intersect ENT worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENT remained flat at $28.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

