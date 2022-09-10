Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.90 Million Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,031,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

About MoneyGram International

NASDAQ MGI remained flat at $10.45 on Friday. 784,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,402. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.