Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 50,626 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,626 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Change Healthcare worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 4,981,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,225. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
