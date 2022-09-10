Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 50,626 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,626 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Change Healthcare worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 4,981,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,225. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Change Healthcare Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.