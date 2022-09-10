Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of SJI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 531,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,272. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.