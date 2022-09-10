Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.63. 1,803,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.