Privatix (PRIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,419.00

Privatix (PRIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $40,279.62 and approximately $14,419.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Privatix has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Privatix alerts:

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

