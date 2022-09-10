ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.06. 204,168,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 144,647,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

