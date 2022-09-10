Proxy (PRXY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,503.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Proxy has a total market cap of $165,265.03 and $121,503.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proxy has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proxy (PRXY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

