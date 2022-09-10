PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Trading Up 4.7 %

PVH stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

