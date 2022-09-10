Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

NYSE SQM opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

