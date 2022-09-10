QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $6.92 Million

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $586.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
