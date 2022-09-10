QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $162.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $162.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077519 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

