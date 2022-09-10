Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

