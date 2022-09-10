Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,391 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 839.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $189.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

