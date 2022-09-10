Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

