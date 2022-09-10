Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.