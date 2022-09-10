Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,193,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.78.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

