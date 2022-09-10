Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GAP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP Price Performance

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

GPS stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

