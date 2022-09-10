Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,825 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.



