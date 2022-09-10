Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

