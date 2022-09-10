Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,994 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

