QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 12,750 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 4,272,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

