Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.25

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.66.

QBR.B stock opened at C$27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.88. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

