Radix Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $277.49 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $277.49 million and $350,596.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

XRD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

