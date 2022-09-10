Rally Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $102.64 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.
About Rally
Rally (CRYPTO:RLY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,020,481 coins. The official website for Rally is rally.io. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.