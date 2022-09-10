Ravencoin Market Cap Hits $576.12 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $576.12 million and approximately $354.35 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 93.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.
Ravencoin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a N/A coin that uses the KAWPOW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
