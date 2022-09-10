Raymond James Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $52.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

