Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.