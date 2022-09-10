Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 61764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
