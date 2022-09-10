Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 61764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.96%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

